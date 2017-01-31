

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session nearly flat, treasuries showed a moderate move to the upside during trading on Tuesday.



Bond prices moved higher in morning trading and remained positive for the remainder of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.451 percent.



The strength among treasuries was partly due to lingering concerns about President Donald Trump's policies, which increased the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.



In economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing that its consumer confidence index pulled back off the fifteen-year high set in the previous month in January.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 111.8 in January from a revised 113.3 in December. Economists had expected the index to dip to 112.2.



'The decline in confidence was driven solely by a less optimistic outlook for business conditions, jobs, and especially consumers' income prospects,' said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.



A separate report from MNI Indicators showed that Chicago-area business activity was nearly flat in the month of January.



The Federal Reserve is likely to be in spotlight on Wednesday, with the central bank due to announce its latest monetary policy decision.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement.



Ahead of the Fed announcement, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on private sector employment and manufacturing activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX