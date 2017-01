BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) announced that it has raised the previous expectation for profit and earnings per share for fiscal 2017. Siemens said it now expects basic earnings per share in the range of EUR 7.20 to EUR 7.70, versus previous expectation of EUR 6.80 to EUR 7.20.



Siemens also raised the previous expectation for the profit margin of Industrial Business in the range of 10.5% to 11.5% to the range of 11.0% to 12.0%.



