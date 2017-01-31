

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $36.30 million, or $0.21 per share. This was up from $3.14 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 63.5% to $153.91 million. This was up from $94.13 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $36.30 Mln. vs. $3.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1056.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 600% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $153.91 Mln vs. $94.13 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 63.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $156 - $164 Mln



