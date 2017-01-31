CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving -- which has been featured on Blue Collar Millionaire, Shark Tank and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence to the Chicago area. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups and more. Franchisee Jordan Rothberg will open his franchise in February at 770 North Halsted St, Suite 101, Chicago, IL 60642. They can be reached at (312) 940-3484 or online at https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/il/chicago/.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a national moving and junk removal company and an established, award-winning franchise business.

We are the only nationwide moving company that offers full-service residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups and moving labor services across the United States and Canada.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving awarded Rothberg the rights to the franchise in Chicago, IL.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'move the world' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of clients and employees. Rothberg shares our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving of Chicago is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (312) 940-3484 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/il/chicago/.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

