VTTI Energy Partners Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Distribution and Financial Results Release Date

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --VTTI Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VTTI) today announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3360 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2016. This corresponds to an annualized distribution of $1.3440 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 10, 2017 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2017.

VTTI also announced that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2016 before opening of the market on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. VTTI additionally plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 9:00 am ET (2:00 pm GMT).

Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing:

US toll free: +1-888-349-0104

UK toll free: 0-800-279-9489

International dial in: +1-412-902-0130

The event may also be accessed via audio webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1124/19624

Beginning one hour after the call, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on VTTI's Investor Relations webpage at: http://www.vttienergypartners.com/events-presentations.php. This archived recording will be available for 30 days.

Change of Directors

Following completion of the acquisition by Buckeye Partners, L.P. of a 50 percent equity interest in the holding company of VTTI B.V., on January 4th, 2017, Messrs. David Bernard Fransen and Francis Michael Brenner have both resigned as Directors of the Board of Directors of the general partner of the Partnership (the "Board"). Effective on the same date, Messrs. Keith E. St.Clair and Khalid A. Muslih have been appointed as Directors of the Board.

Mr. Muslih is Executive Vice President of Buckeye GP and President, Global Marine Terminals. Mr. Muslih also serves as a director of Buckeye Texas Partners LLC, which owns and operates midstream assets, a condensate splitter and LPG storage complex in Corpus Christi, Texas as well as crude oil and condensate gathering facilities in the Eagle Ford shale. He joined Buckeye in June 2007.

Mr. St.Clair is Executive Vice President and CFO of BuckeyeGP. He joined Buckeye in November 2008.

About VTTI Energy Partners LP

VTTI Energy Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented limited partnership, formed to own, operate, develop and acquire refined petroleum product and crude oil terminaling, and related energy infrastructure assets on a global scale. The Partnership's assets include interests in a broad-based portfolio of six terminals that are strategically located in key energy hubs throughout the world with a combined total storage capacity of 35.7 million barrels / 5.6 million m3 capacity. The Partnership's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VTTI."

