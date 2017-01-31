

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $122.30 million, or $0.86 per share. This was lower than $126.58 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.41 billion. This was up from $3.21 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $122.30 Mln. vs. $126.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



