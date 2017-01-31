

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $598 million, or $1.54 per share. This was down from $668 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $5.96 billion. This was up from $5.32 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $598 Mln. vs. $668 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $5.96 Bln vs. $5.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%



