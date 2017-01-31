

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $126.43 million, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $120.57 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $619.35 million. This was up from $591.55 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $126.43 Mln. vs. $120.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $619.35 Mln vs. $591.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 - $595 Mln



