

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $302.62 million, or $0.79 per share. This was lower than $353.05 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $605.49 million. This was down from $703.19 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $302.62 Mln. vs. $353.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.1% -Revenue (Q4): $605.49 Mln vs. $703.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.9%



