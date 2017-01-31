RaySearch Increases the Operating Profit by 126 Percent in the Fourth Quarter

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) releases preliminary numbers for the fourth quarter and the full-year 2016 earlier than the year-end report due to the strong increase in the operating profit.

Sales increased by 45 percent to 191 (132) MSEK in the fourth quarter and the operating profit increased by 126 percent to 100 (44) MSEK.

Sales for the full-year increased by 34 percent to 531 (398) MSEK and the operating profit increased by 109 percent to 200 (95) MSEK.

The above numbers are preliminary and a final year-end report will be released on 17 February 2017 at 07.45 CET as previously announced.

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved radiation therapy of cancer. RaySearch develops and markets the RayStation® treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company is also developing the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare®, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch, and will be launched in 2017. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since November 2003.

For more information about RaySearch, visit www.raysearchlabs.com.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, CEO Telephone: +46 8 510530 00 Epost: johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO Telephone: +46 70661 05 59 Epost: peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com



This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22.30 CETon 31 January 2017.

