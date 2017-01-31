

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invacare Corp. (IVC) announced a reduction in its workforce of approximately 100 associates. The reduction is part of the company's larger effort to be more efficient, and it is expected to generate approximately $6.6 million in annualized pre-tax savings. Due to the realignment, the company expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $2.2 million on a pre-tax basis.



'After investing in and reorienting the North America commercial organization throughout 2016, now we are focusing on realigning our infrastructure. This will include initiatives that streamline our operations, improve our processes, and remove complexity and cost from our business,' said Matthew Monaghan, CEO.



