31 January 2017
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 27 January 2017, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
Volume/No. of shares
$18.45
38.317 (of which 0.317 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|27 January 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maryann Mannen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
Volume/No. of shares
$18.45
12.251 (of which 0.251 are held beneficially)
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|27 January 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
