VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX: CMH) ("the Company" or "Carmanah") today announced that its subsidiary, Sabik Oy ("Sabik Marine"), has been selected by the Norwegian Coastal Administration ("Kystverket") to provide remote monitored LED lanterns for their coastal waters under agreement for the next 3-4 years.

The Norwegian coast is known for its challenging conditions and difficult-to-navigate waters. Due to the country's more than 1,000 fjords and over 200,000 islands, the importance on aids to navigation ("AtoN") infrastructure is very high. The remote monitoring solution integrated in all Sabik Marine products will greatly reduce the operational challenges regarding the maintenance, positioning and monitoring of AtoN infrastructures.

Valued at approximately USD 2.1 million, this is the largest single contract that Sabik Marine has signed for monitored lanterns, providing Kystverket with a range of lanterns, including short and medium range LEDs; omnidirectional sector lights; leading lights; and short range self-contained lanterns, all equipped with remote monitoring solutions. The lantern volume over the agreement is expected to be around 1,200 units.

"We are happy that Kystverket has selected Sabik Marine as their provider of remote monitored LED lanterns," says John Simmons, CEO of Carmanah Technologies. "Product connectivity has been deeply embedded in Carmanah and Sabik's strategy, and we are looking forward to the positive changes these solutions will provide to our customers in the field, saving them operational costs and reducing outages."

This contract is effective immediately.

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy-optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world's harshest environments. We manage our business within three reportable segments: Signals, Illumination and Power. The Signals segment serves the Airfield Ground Lighting, Aviation Obstruction, Offshore Wind, Marine and Traffic markets. The Illumination segment provides solar-powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers. The Power segment serves both On-Grid and Off-Grid verticals.

About Sabik Marine

Sabik is one of the world's leading manufacturers of visual signals with a mission to enhance safety in all traffic forms: on the waterways, on the roads and on the railways. Thanks to our global distribution network, our sophisticated Sabik products ensure safety at sea in all coastal regions and inland waters around the world. To enable us to offer our customers even better and more local service, we have companies in the United Kingdom and Singapore and representative offices in Canada, Germany and Russia. Our goal is to enhance safety for traffic by constantly improving the reliability of visual navigation aids. Our advanced monitoring and programming tools LightGuard Monitor and Bluetooth Control take the marine navigation experience to a completely new level.

