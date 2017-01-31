Kochava Named a Snapchat Partner, Offering Clients Unobstructed Access to Hotbed of Engaged Users





New partnership extends the reach mobile analytics pioneer offers to clients.



SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Snapchat, which has more than 150 million daily active users, has named Kochava (www.kochava.com) as an official Snapchat Partner. As a Snapchat Partner, Kochava provides marketers with end-to-end targeting and measurement capabilities for True LTV and ROI optimization products to drive their campaign performance on Snapchat.

"U.S. marketers put Snapchat at the top of their list when it comes to effectively engaging very high quality users," said Kochava VP of Marketing and Client Services, Jason Hicks. "Kochava being named a Snapchat Partner bolsters the momentum of our audience extension tools, like the Kochava Collective, which may now be leveraged on Snapchat to accurately target engaged users including the 18- to 34-year-olds who utilize their platform daily. With each passing day, our diverse suite of tools, including the industry's only real-time Traffic Verifier, provide marketers the reach, insight and configurability to drive the most intentional messaging, allowing brands to engage with their most valuable users."

The full suite of solutions from Kochava includes real-time customizable visualizations that give users fluid access to a complete spectrum of data points. These tools provide robust segmentation capabilities and immediate actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns.

As mobile users continue to seek innovative, fun and fresh digital platforms, Kochava clients can be confident that no matter where their target audiences are investing their time, Kochava provides the platform to drive, measure and engage their preferred audiences. Full coverage of Snapchat's adtech platform can be found at Ad Age.

About Kochava

