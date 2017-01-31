

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.28 billion, or $2.72 per share. This was up from $0.78 billion, or $2.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.78 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.42



