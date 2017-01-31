

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - AMD (AMD) announced, for first-quarter 2017, based on a 13 week quarter, the company expects: revenue to decrease 11% sequentially, plus or minus 3%. The midpoint of revenue guidance would result in first-quarter revenue increasing approximately 18 percent from last year. The company expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 33%.



For the full year 2017, based on 52 weeks, AMD expects: to grow annual revenue, expand gross margin and deliver non-GAAP net income; and THATIC JV-related licensing gain of approximately $50 million.



Fourth-quarter revenue was $1.11 billion, up 15 percent year-over-year, primarily due to higher GPU sales. Loss per share was $0.06 compared to a loss per share of $0.13 a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, loss per share was $0.01 compared to a loss per share of $0.10, prior year.



