VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Credipresto S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. ("Credipresto"), of San Jeronimo 595-401 Col. Tizapan San Angel, Mexico D.F. CP. 01090, announces that it has acquired ownership and control of secured convertible debentures of Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. ("Dynasty") in the aggregate principal amount of US$1,000,000 (the "Debenture") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The principal amount of the Debenture is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into common shares of Dynasty (the "Common Shares") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Common Share, based on a Canadian dollar/US dollar exchange rate of 1.3104. An aggregate of up to 5,241,600 Common Shares are issuable by Dynasty on conversion of the Debenture, representing approximately 5.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on completion of the Private Placement ("Closing").

Immediately prior to Closing, Credipresto had ownership and control over 4,374,666 Common Shares, representing approximately 4.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Credipresto did not have ownership or control over any other securities of Dynasty. Assuming the conversion of the entire principal amount of the Debenture, Credipresto would have ownership and control over 9,616,266 Common Shares, or approximately 10.33% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In connection with the Private Placement, Dynasty has agreed to pay Credipresto a corporate finance fee of CAD$50,000.

Credipresto acquired the Debenture for investment purposes only, and will review its investment on an ongoing basis. Upon such review, depending upon such factors that Credipresto may, from time to time, deem relevant, Credipresto may, among other things, acquire additional securities of Dynasty or dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities Credipresto holds or will hold, directly or indirectly.

Credipresto is issuing this news release pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Requirements. A copy of the related early warning report (the "Report") will be issued and filed by Credipresto on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com under Dynasty's profile.

