

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company is projecting 10% to 12% revenue growth, GAAP earnings per share attributable to stockholders of $3.25 to $3.35 and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to stockholders of $3.60 to $3.70. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For first-quarter, the company expects: revenue of $580 million to $595 million, GAAP earnings per share attributable to stockholders of $0.51 to $0.56 and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to stockholders of $0.60 to $0.65. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.80 on revenue of $618.61 million.



Fourth-quarter revenue was $619 million, a 5% increase compared to $592 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter was $126 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $121 million, or $0.81 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX