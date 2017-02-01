

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced the company has established an FFO guidance range of $3.01 to $3.11 per share for 2017. The company expects normalized FFO in a range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share for 2017. The company expects EPS in a range of $1.92 to $2.02 for full year 2017. Same store revenue is expected to increase 1.0% to 2.25% for the fiscal year.



Equity Residential has established an FFO guidance range of $0.68 to $0.72 per share for the first quarter of 2017. The company expects normalized FFO in a range of $0.71 to $0.75 per share for the first quarter of 2017. The company expects EPS in a range of $0.32 to $0.36.



For the fourth-quarter, earnings per share was $0.75 compared to $0.55 in the fourth quarter of 2015. FFO (NAREIT), was $0.80 per share compared to $0.92. Normalized FFO was $0.79 per share compared to $0.93. On a same store fourth quarter to fourth quarter comparison, which includes 70,881 apartment units, revenues increased 2.9%.



