Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2017) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that in consultation with First Republic Capital Corporation, lead finder to the financing, the Company has expanded its non-private placement financing (the "Offering") as previously announced on January 13, 2017, from $1,200,000 to $1,425,000, of which $974,050.05 has already closed. The Company closed an initial tranche of the Offering consisting of 4,387,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $658,050.00 and 2,106,667 "flow-through" shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Shares for gross proceeds of $316,000.05, as previously announced on January 25, 2017. The Company now intends to issue an additional 3,000,000 FT Shares, at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for total gross proceeds of $450,000. There can be no assurance that the second tranche of the Offering will be completed, whether in whole or in part.

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

