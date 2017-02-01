

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.7 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent on year following the 1.4 percent decline in December.



'Fluctuations in the monthly figures belie an underlying trend of building cost pressures that are gradually feeding through from the fall in sterling combined with higher commodity prices,' said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.



