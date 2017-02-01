

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is edging higher on Wednesday, even as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 9.10 points or 0.05 percent to 19,050.44, after touching a low of 18,916.18 in early trades.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down almost 2 percent, Sony is lower by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.



Toshiba is losing more than 1 percent following media reports that the company is likely to announce plans to exit the nuclear construction business later in February.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.6 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors is rising 13 percent after it reported a surge in December sales and production figures. NTN Corp. is gaining more than 8 percent and Hino Motors is adding more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Konica Minolta is losing more than 9 percent, Ricoh is down almost 7 percent after lowering its earnings and dividend outlook, while Fujifilm Holdings is lower by more than 6 percent on weak earnings for the nine-month period.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan picked up steam in January, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7. That's up from 52.4 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday after early weakness that partly reflected a negative reaction to disappointing earnings news from some big name companies. Concerns about President Donald Trump's immigration policies also weighed on the markets after the new president fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.



While the Nasdaq inched up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,614.79, the Dow fell 107.04 points or 0.5 percent to 19,864.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,278.87.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. The German DAX Index slumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, but posted its first monthly decline in January since October 2016. WTI oil added $0.18 to settle at $52.86 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



