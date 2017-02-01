

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) agreed to pay $100 million to resolve claims it colluded with other animation studios to not hire one another's workers in California, where allegations of no-poaching pacts have plagued technology companies for years.



Disney and three of its units are the last remaining defendants in a class-action case alleging the studios conspired to suppress wages through a 'gentleman's agreement' to not recruit each other's workers.



Comcast Corp.'s DreamWorks Animation SKG previously agreed to a $50 million settlement, while two Sony Pictures units and Blue Sky Studios reached accords totaling $19 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX