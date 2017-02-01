

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday as investors tracked the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and digested a raft of regional economic data.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision due later in the day. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, investors are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement.



The Australian market is modestly higher in choppy trade, tracking the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and higher commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.50 points or 0.29 percent to 5,637.40, off a high of 5,643.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.40 points or 0.25 percent to 5,689.40.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 3 percent following higher iron ore and copper prices.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing 1 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 2 percent after gold prices rose overnight.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher following the increase in crude oil prices. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are rising almost 2 percent each, while Santos is losing 0.3 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. Commonwealth Bank is up 0.2 percent and Westpac is rising 0.6 percent, while ANZ Banking is down 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



GUD Holdings, the owner of the Oates cleaning products brand, reported an 8 percent increase in underlying profit for the first half and said it expects improved trading across its portfolio in the second half. Shares of GUD Holdings are rising more than 4 percent.



Digital real estate advertising company REA Group has sold its European businesses to private equity investor Oakley Capital for A$161.6 million. REA Group's shares are losing 0.4 percent.



Auto firm Bapcor has finally acquired New Zealand's Hellaby Holdings, four months after launching its initial bid. Bapcor's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Sirtex Medical has six days to decide whether it will settle a shareholder dispute that accuses the cancer treatment developer of misleading investors about the company's true value, out of court. The company's shares are losing more than 2 percent after coming out of a trading halt.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 51.2.



That's down sharply from 55.4 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its commodity price index for January later today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7588, up from US$0.7563 Tuesday.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and is edging higher, even as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 9.10 points or 0.05 percent to 19,050.44, after touching a low of 18,916.18 in early trades.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down almost 2 percent, Sony is lower by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.



Toshiba is losing more than 1 percent following media reports that the company is likely to announce plans to exit the nuclear construction business later in February.



Shares of Nintendo are down more than 3 percent after the company lowered its full-year operating profit forecast by 10 billion yen.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.6 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors is rising 13 percent after it reported a surge in December sales and production figures as well as raising its operating profit outlook. NTN Corp. is gaining more than 8 percent and Hino Motors is adding more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Konica Minolta is losing more than 9 percent, Ricoh is down almost 7 percent after lowering its earnings and dividend outlook, while Fujifilm Holdings is lower by more than 6 percent on weak earnings for the nine-month period.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan picked up steam in January, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7. That's up from 52.4 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia and South Korea are also higher, while Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore are lower. Markets in China, Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam remain closed for holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday after early weakness that partly reflected a negative reaction to disappointing earnings news from some big name companies. Concerns about President Donald Trump's immigration policies also weighed on the markets after the new president fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.



While the Nasdaq inched up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,614.79, the Dow fell 107.04 points or 0.5 percent to 19,864.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,278.87.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. The German DAX Index slumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, but posted its first monthly decline in January since October 2016. WTI oil added $0.18 to settle at $52.86 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



