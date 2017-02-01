sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,024 Euro		+0,001
+4,35 %
WKN: A1XEDM ISIN: CA37229W1068 Ticker-Symbol: N8HN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD0,024+4,35 %