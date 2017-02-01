sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,129 Euro		-0,101
-2,39 %
WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,155
4,197
31.01.
4,172
4,191
31.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIA CORPORATION
NOKIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOKIA CORPORATION4,129-2,39 %