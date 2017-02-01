SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 --



TSIA awards Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise customer service teams for third year in a row

Communications and Network Business Divisions recognized as offering Level 2 "Certified Support Staff Excellence Center"

Improved customer and channel partner exchanges tied to success from training and performance programs

ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, today announced it has been recognized by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading association for today's technology services organizations, for excellence in support services for a third year in a row. ALE was publicly recognized for achievements and having received certification in Support Staff Excellence and Operational Best Practices.

Support Staff Excellence (SSE), offered by TSIA and delivered by Miller Heiman Group, is a powerful staff development program that enables the delivery of a superior customer service experience through the development of the most critical service delivery resource a company has: its people. The Certified Support Staff Excellence Center designation leverages performance metrics that ensure the entire service organization's staff internalizes key elements of the training program and can improve their interactions with customers on a sustained level.

ALE achieved Certified Support Staff Excellence Center status for 2016 by demonstrating ongoing delivery of high quality customer service. The company's efforts to reduce recurring ticket incidents, and fully complete ticket closure on customer cases improved customer satisfaction across four regions and global support centers. The certification is valid for three years.

"We're honored to publicly recognize and congratulate these leading organizations at TSW for their outstanding achievements this year," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "By going through these rigorous evaluation and certification programs, these companies have proven their dedication to excellence and their unwavering commitment to their customers."

To learn more about TSIA's Operational Best Practices and Support Staff Excellence programs visit the TSIA website at http://tsia.com/

About TSIA

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology and services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT and telecom, consumer technology, healthcare and healthcare IT, and industrial equipment and technology. TSIA's editorial blog, Inside Technology Services, is widely recognized by technology service professionals for providing thought leadership and insights into industry trends and best practices. Visit us at www.tsia.com, follow us on Twitter @TSIACommunity, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Google+.

About Us

Our company is a leading provider of enterprise communications solutions and services, from the office to the cloud, marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. Building on our established heritage of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, we operate globally with 2400+ employees in 100+ countries worldwide, with headquarters near Paris, France.

With communications, networking and cloud solutions for business of all sizes, our team of technology experts, service professionals, and 2900+ partners serve more than 830,000 customers worldwide, tailoring and adapting our solutions and services to local requirements. This provides tangible business outcomes through personalized connected experiences for customers and end users.

For more information, visit our web site at: http://enterprise.alcatel-lucent.com.

For ongoing news visit our Newsroom, Blog, Facebook and Twitter.

