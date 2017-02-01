

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.4866 against the euro and a 1-week low of 82.08 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4763 and 82.47, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to 2-day lows of 0.7259 and 1.0416 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7311 and 1.0370, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



