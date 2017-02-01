Viktor Prokopenya's VP Capital And The Gutseriev Family's Larnabel Enterprises Announce Investment In Astro Digital

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 1,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Larnabel Enterprises, a company founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the information technology sector, and VP Capital, a technology-focused investment vehicle founded by Viktor Prokopenya, today announced that they have made an investment in Astro Digital, a satellite imaging and imagery analysis company.

Astro Digital's software enables users to easily search for and process images of the Earth's surface so that they can monitor specific areas and analyze changes over time. The company is planning to launch a series of satellites with high-definition and broad coverage capabilities in 2017, and will be able to monitor and gather its own multi-spectral images of the Earth's surface on a daily basis. Astro Digital's satellite imagery capabilities and software can be applied to a wide range of fields, including agriculture, disaster management, forest management, urban development, and business intelligence.

Mr. Prokopenya said, "Astro Digital is a unique company that is as innovative as it is impactful. Businesses and organizations across a wide range of sectors need data and analysis to make informed decisions; by using Astro Digital's satellite imagery and artificial intelligence algorithms, researchers can gain access to the type of valuable data and analysis that will help them make meaningful, informed predictions across the natural, urban, and business arenas. We are thrilled to give this impressive team the added resources to grow the business and strengthen their enterprise customer pipeline."

Chris Biddy, CEO and Co-founder of Astro Digital, said, "We believe that having fresh images of the Earth's surface at your fingertips will benefit a wide array of people and fields, from farmers to emergency workers to city and municipal organizations and businesses. With this additional support and resources at our back, we will be able to accelerate our strategy, serve our customers in even more innovative ways, and take our business to the next level."

About Larnabel Enterprises

Larnabel Enterprises was founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the information technology sector.

About VP Capital

Founded by Viktor Prokopenya, VP Capital is a global investment vehicle focused on the technology sector. For more information, please visit https://vpcapital.com/.

About Astro Digital

Founded in 2015, Astro Digital enables big data analytics from space. With its team of engineers, analysts, and developers, the company processes images of the Earth from space with open data and provides software for imagery analysis and distribution. The company plans to launch a constellation of multi-spectral satellites and will monitor commercially active land use in order to model global change and analyze local activity. The company is based in NASA Ames Research Park at Moffett Field, California, in the hub of the aerospace industry.

