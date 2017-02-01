Gemalto: 34 Bridge Alliance members can now access Gemalto On-Demand Connectivity for Industrial and Consumer IoT devices

Amsterdam, Feb. 1, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, has been selected to supply its On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) solution for Bridge Alliance, a partnership of 34 leading mobile network operators (MNOs) in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, representing over 800 million customers. Deployed by Gemalto, On-Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity), when paired with embedded SIMs (eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc)), eliminates logistics challenges of provisioning online connectivity in different territories for Internet of Things (http://www.gemalto.com/iot) (IoT) device makers and service providers.

Through the remote subscription management, users can easily connect to any Bridge Alliance Member Operator's network, allowing them to immediately access the Internet with their devices, and manage their mobile subscriptions with ease. This solution is compatible with GSMA's Embedded SIM M2M specifications for industrial IoT applications, and GSMA's Embedded SIM specifications for consumer devices.

IoT is one of the fastest-growing markets today. Based on IHS Markit's 2016 projections, there will be 20 billion connected devices in use in 2017. This installed base of IoT devices will continue to expand to 30 billion in 2020, and hit 75 billion in 2025*. There is also a market shift from highly specialized to cross-industry IoT devices. An example is the use of connected light bulbs, which can be implemented for different sectors.

"We are focused on providing customers with world-class, seamless connectivity services for both industrial and consumer IoT devices," said Eileen Tan, Chief Executive Officer at Bridge Alliance. "Our partnership with Gemalto allows us to automate the provision of connectivity services over-the-air to meet the exacting demands of our customers."

"IoT is the backbone of many emerging trends and technologies like Industry 4.0 and Big Data", said Sashidhar Thothadri, Vice President of Sales South Asia & Japan at Gemalto. "As the interest grows, we are excited to deliver a truly flexible way to connect any IoT device - from connected cars to wearables and other industrial M2M applications - across a large geographical footprint, thanks to Bridge Alliance members' networks".

*Source: IoT Platforms-Enabling the Internet of Things, IHS Markit (https://www.ihs.com/Info/0416/internet-of-things.html)

