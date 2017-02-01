Today, Teo, Omnitel and Baltic Data Center become one company - Telia Lietuva. The first integrated telecommunications company in Lithuania will provide telecommunications, IT and TV services as a one-stop shop.



"A year-long merger of companies into Telia means more than the conclusion of integration of companies. This is the beginning of consolidation of technologies which is necessary for the development of future services. We join everything that people and business need, from home to work, from Parnidis Dune to Medininkai Castle, into one, into a comprehensive network," says Kestutis Šliužas, General Manager of Telia Lietuva.



Telia Lietuva will provide the largest scope of telecommunications, IT and TV services as a one-stop shop in Lithuania. Globally, there are still not many companies like that - namely, integrated telecommunications companies operating under one name, and in the Baltic Sea region, such companies exist only in Germany and Estonia.



"Our plan is that following the start of universal installation of the 5G technology, our optical fibre and mobile communications networks will enable the creation of the digital environment of a completely new quality. Which means a technological revolution in business, in the home and work environment," says K. Šliužas.



Telia Lietuva has been created by merging Omnitel and Baltic Data Center to Teo and, at the same time, changing the name of the company which continues in operation. Today, the name of the company will be registered as Telia Lietuva, AB. However, in everyday texts, which are not formal documents, the name of the company will be written in a simple manner - Telia Lietuva or just Telia.



The trademarks and names of companies Teo, Omnitel and Baltic Data Center will not be used in the future. For its services, Telia Lietuva will use the main trademark of Telia.



The conditions of provision of services for clients and customers do not change, and there is no need to rewrite the agreements that were concluded before.



Across Lithuania, 70 customer service outlets operate under the Telia trademark. By telephone, private customers are serviced at number 1817, and corporate customers - at number 1816.



Darius Džiaugys, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +370 5 236 78 78