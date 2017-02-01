Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) is to acquire Corporate Chefs, expanding the company's position in the United States on the Business Dining and Education markets.

Elior Group, one of the world's leading operators in the contracted food industry, has signed a definitive agreement through its US subsidiary, culinary management leader Elior North America, to acquire Corporate Chefs, a Massachusetts-based provider of freshly prepared, high quality meals for the Business Dining and Education markets. Founded in 1987, Corporate Chefs operates in eight states in the Northeast. The company generated sales of approximately $35 million in FY 2016.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.

Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006331/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group

Press

Inès Perrier, +33 (01 71 06 70 60

ines.perrier@eliorgroup.com

or

Anne-Laure Sanguinetti, +33 (0)1 71 06 70 57

anne-laure.sanguinetti@eliorgroup.com

or

Investors

Marie de Scorbiac, +33 (0) 1 71 06 70 13

marie.descorbiac@eliorgroup.com