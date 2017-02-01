Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-01 07:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to preliminary data, unaudited net profit earned over the year 2016 by AB SEB bankas is EUR 94.5 million and by AB SEB bankas Group - EUR 93.1 million. The result has been calculated in accordance with the requirements set by the acts of the Bank of Lithuania and legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania. Over the year 2015, audited net profit earned by AB SEB bankas totalled EUR 62.1 million andby AB SEB bankas Group - EUR 58.8 million.



This notification is non-confidential.



Member of the Management Board and Head of Corporate Banking Division of AB SEB bankas, acting President of AB SEB bankas, Aivaras Cicelis.



1st of February 2017, Vilnius



Ieva Kulvinskaite, Chief of Staff and Head of Communication Unit of the Bank, tel. +370 5 268 2423, is authorized to provide additional information regarding the material event.