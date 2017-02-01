sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

111,60 Euro		-1,50
-1,33 %
WKN: WCH888 ISIN: DE000WCH8881 Ticker-Symbol: WCH 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
GEX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,60
111,20
08:45
110,65
111,15
08:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WACKER CHEMIE AG111,60-1,33 %