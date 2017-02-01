Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR) is actively pursuing its strategy of bolt-on2 acquisitions, and announced today its ninth acquisition in the last twelve months with the purchase of OCL, specialized in architectural lighting solutions for commercial and high-end residential buildings in the United States.
Based in Saint Louis, Missouri, OCL has around 60 employees and reports annual sales of about $15m, mainly in the United States.
1 Original Cast Lighting
2 Small- to mid-size acquisitions that complement Legrand's activities
Key financial dates
- 2016 annual results: February 9, 2017
"Quiet period"1 starts January 9, 2017
- 2017 first-quarter results: May 10, 2017
"Quiet period"1 startsApril 10, 2017
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2017
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on a nearly 10-year CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) approach that involves all employees, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings--including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use--and acquisitions. Legrand reported sales of more than €4.8 billion in 2015. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120-Europe 120-France 20 and World 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.
(ISIN code FR0010307819).
www.legrand.com
|
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
