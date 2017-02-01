Axway real-time analytics grows new digital services by empowering operations teams to make faster, data-driven decisions

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced it has been named a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Operations Intelligence Platforms.1 Gartner defines the operations intelligence platform as a suite of development and runtime software tools that monitor, alert and support interactive decision making by providing data and analytics about current conditions. Gartner findings report that "increasing business demands for situation awareness in daily operations, and the need to sense and respond to emerging situations more quickly, are prompting companies to deploy more operations intelligence systems."1

As organizations are under increased pressure to make faster and smarter business decisions that enhance the customer experience, a real time analytics and operational intelligence solution such as Axway Decision Insight provides full visibility into what is happening now, identifying potential opportunities and threats as well as assessing impact of decisions on client, regulatory and business obligations. By capitalizing on this valuable internal data as well as the external data sources provided by suppliers, partners, and developers, organizations can meet customer needs and stay competitive. Axway calls these integrated ecosystems customer experience networks.

Decision Insight powers Axway Analytics for Industries, providing best practices and packaged dashboards tailored for specific industry business processes. By empowering executives and their operations teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, organizations can quickly optimize service levels, the customer experience, and revenue growth for new digital services.

According to Gartner, "A growing number of analytics and business intelligence modernization projects are deploying analytics that continuously monitor and help manage their business operations… Increasing business demands for situation awareness in daily operations, and the need to sense and respond to emerging situations more quickly, are prompting companies to deploy more operations intelligence systems…Between 2016 and 2019, spending on real-time analytics will grow three times faster than spending on non-real-time analysis".

"With exploding volumes of data moving through today's digital business ecosystems, organizations today not only need interactive decision making tools, but also broader access to valuable data made possible throughout the customer experience network. Real-time insight is the only way organizations can quickly detect risks, spot opportunities and take decisive action," said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions, Axway. "Whether it's a critical payment getting into the hands of a supplier, an exciting sales item reaching a waiting customer or actively monitoring loyalty card systems, real-time analytics operational intelligence is paving the way for organizations to move beyond omnichannel approaches and achieve business growth, compliance and security."

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

