Videology Named Snapchat Partner to Offer Brands Snap Ads Through Converged Advertising Platform

- Users now have access to plan and launch Snap Ad campaigns through Videology's platform -

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,Videology, a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising, announced the ability for global customers to use Videology's platform to plan, launch and report on Snapchat campaigns.

"Like Videology, Snapchat understands the immense power of video for brands and has therefore taken a video-first approach to their advertising strategy," said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. "Through their Discovery platform, User Stories and Live Stories, Snapchat provides a social experience coupled with the impact of premium content. This solution provides huge value for both branding and direct-response campaigns."

Snapchat is currently used by more than 150 million people daily. According to a recent Nielsen study, Snapchat reaches 41% of all 18-34 year-olds in the United States daily. Over 80% of Snapchat users in the U.S. are 13 to 34 year-olds.

"As we continue to break down video siloes-from social and digital video, to OTT and linear TV-this partnership is another step towards our ultimate goal of true advertising convergence. Consumers are viewing premium video content across a growing number devices and platforms, and we believe that offering a screen-agnostic approach to reaching them, through a converged software solution, is the most effective and efficient way to drive results to advertisers," added Ferber.

