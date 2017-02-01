FITC, the Cutting-Edge International Design Conference, Invites the Global Community of Digital Creatives and Technologists to Celebrate Its 10th European Edition in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The international design conference addresses a global community of digital creatives and technologists, hungry for the latest innovations in cutting-edge design and technology.

The program includes speakers from companies like Twitter, Google, AKQA, the Mill, Adobe, Microsoft, North Kingdom and more.

On February 20th and 21st, Pakhuis de Zwijger will host FITC for its 10th Amsterdam anniversary: two days of talks, exhibits, parties and opportunities to be inspired by the most visionary professionals in the creative industry, preceded by a full day of workshops on Sunday, Feb. 19th.

Over 40 speakers - interactive and motion designers, creative coders, internationally renowned artists, filmmakers and CEOs of some of the world's most innovative companies - will take the stage to share their knowledge and spread their mojo.

The event gathers an international audience with their feet in Europe and their head in a growing global community of creatives. The speakers line-up combines international gurus and local personalities, a group portrait of the state of the art in innovation, technology and creativity.

Some highlights from the program:

Rama Allen , Executive Creative Director at The Mill New York , will explore collisions and connections in his creative process during his explosive talk Crashbangzoom . He will also share the stage with creative directors Kim Alpert , Denis Lirette and designer Basheer Tome in a panel dedicated to future perspectives in immersive technologies - Beyond Reality: Shaping The Future Of Immersive Projects .

- who contributed to iconic title sequences including True Detective, Westworld and Halt and Catch Fire - will share his thoughts about titles design in the talk Robert Lindström and Jakob Nylund from the Swedish studio North Kingdom will describe their approach to design and emotional impact in their talk Designing for the Experience Age.

from the Swedish studio will describe their approach to design and emotional impact in their talk UX designers Anton Repponen and Irene Pereyra will share their well earned understanding of how to balance client work and self-initiated projects with the same creativity and effectiveness. They will give a full-day workshop - Concept, Create, and Sell! - and the talk Real Work/Life Balance in the Studio.

Other speakers include: Australian architect, designer and futurist Liam Young, French illustrator McBess, and many more.

The complete schedule, talks summaries and speakers profiles are now online.

FITC Amsterdam is the place to be for professionals in the digital world, or for anyone interested in a sneak-peek at the future of creativity, tech and their combined power.

The conference promises to be an eye-opener for students and neophytes - to enhance their creative toolbox and nourish their imagination - and for anyone passionate about design, innovation and tech.

FITC stands for 'Future. Innovation. Technology. Creativity.' - four words that capture the essence of what our company and events are all about. We produce design and technology focused events worldwide that inspire, educate and challenge attendees.

Since 2002, FITC has brought together like-minded professionals in Toronto, Amsterdam, Tokyo, San Francisco, Chicago, Seoul, New York, Los Angeles and many other cities.

FITC Amsterdam X

Date: February 20-21, 2017

Location: Pakhuis de Zwijger, Amsterdam, NL

Conference website: fitc.ca/amsterdam



