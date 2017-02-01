One Media iP Group Plc - One Media moves it banking to Coutts & Co

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

One Media moves it banking to Coutts & Co

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new deal for its banking services with Coutts & Co ("Coutts") of 440 Strand, London. The Group will commence with the orderly handover from Barclays to Coutts during February 2017. The Group has no debt and is cash resourced.

Commenting on the deal, Michael Infante Chairman and CEO said, "Coutts experience within media and content with many focussed services and seminars should prove invaluable to One Media with our expansion programme into varying media and technology activities that we have planned for the future. I would like to thank Barclays for their services to date.".

One Media iP Group Plc Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Infante Tel: +44 (0)175 378 5500 One Media iP Group Plc Corporate Communications Alice Dyson-Jones Tel +44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Liam Murray / Jo Turner Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Broker Karri Vuori Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. The consumer led but B2B (Business-to-business) operation looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000+ music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through over 600 digital music and video stores groups worldwide. The Company has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including; pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel, world-music, plus stand-up comedy, spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired for a consideration of USD$1.6m the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising of over 3500 shows is available for viewing on the Groups YouTube Channel. Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artist and tracks on legitimate digital stores. One Media is eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT"). The company is profitable, cash resourced and has operated an active dividend policy since 2011.