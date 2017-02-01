Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release, 1 February 2017



RAISIO TO RENEW ITS ORGANISATION



Raisio Group will renew its organisation as of 1 February 2017. The Group is organized into four Divisions: Benecol, Healthy Snacks, Confectionery and Raisioagro.



Pia Kakko, M. Sc. (Eng), Vice President of Healthy Snacks, and Sakari Kotka, M.Sc. (Econ.), Vice President of Confectionery, have been appointed as members of the Raisio Group Management Team.



Raisio's Interim CEO Jarmo Puputti, also Raisioagro's Managing Director, Vice President of Benecol Vincent Poujardieu, CFO Antti Elevuori, Vice President of HR Merja Lumme and Vice President of Legal Affairs Sari Koivulehto-Mäkitalo continue as members of the Raisio Group Management Team.



During the spring, Raisio is strengthening its organisation by recruiting Vice President for operations and Raisionkaari Industrial Park who will also become the Group Management Team member.



The organisation change will not affect Raisio's financial reporting. The reported divisions continue to be Brands and Raisioagro.



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager Tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Jarmo Puputti, interim CEO, tel +358 50 352 8740



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2015, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 521 million and EBIT was EUR 51.7 million excluding one-off items. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



