NOKIA: Nokia and Sky enhance on-demand video services in the UK

Press release



Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that its Velocix Content Delivery Network (CDN) has been deployed by Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company. The alliance enhances Sky's high-speed video and data services for the company's millions of UK customers

1 February 2017

Sky's expansion of on-demand premium video content is creating unprecedented growth in customer traffic. This increasingly challenges delivery resources and operational costs across the company's entertainment and communications service networks. Deployment of the Nokia Velocix CDN allows Sky to temporarily cache content closer to customers in localized cloud data centers to reduce transportation costs and improve the customer experience.

Nokia is providing its Velocix Managed Service expertise - via its CDN Network Operations Center - to assure faster time-to-market for Sky, which will gain fuller control of design, implementation, and operations. In particular, the new solution provides better visibility for traffic demands and flows, ensuring greater predictability of performance and network usage compared to its current CDN service.

The migration of existing Sky services to the Velocix CDN was seamless. Using the advanced features of the Velocix Proxy Language, call flows were easily customized without requiring product development.

Key Facts

Deployment of Nokia's Velocix CDN across the Sky UK network satisfies the content demands of millions of customers subscribing to both broadband and satellite services. Traffic has been live in the network since the end of 2015.

Sky can modify how a request for content from subscribers is treated depending on a user's location or device. This opens up a wealth of personalization opportunities to improve the customer experience, or traffic management on the network.

Nokia solution currently serves the Sky On Demand service content. Sky and Nokia are jointly working to expand the Velocix solution to also support Sky Go and Now TV services for live TV and video on demand.

The Velocix solution gives Sky greater deployment efficiencies in terms of data center density and footprint, as well as power and connectivity options.

Mohamed Hammady, UK Chief Technology Officer, Sky said: "Nokia is a trusted partner of Sky. Using Nokia's Velocix CDN, we have greater traffic visibility in the network, allowing us to regain control of managing the network capacity. Deploying the solution deep in the network also ensures we can manage delivery more effectively to improve performance and the customer experience. The introduction of Velocix CDN to support growth of our video on demand services was seamless."

Paul Larbey, head of Nokia's IP Video business, adds: "The Sky project represents a milestone for Nokia as it's the first deployment for a nationwide broadcaster and builds on Nokia's number one position in the service provider CDN market. It shows that our Velocix CDN - which delivers high-quality programming - aligns with the needs of broadcasters and content providers in addition to those of IPTV and cable operators. Our innovative IP video portfolio will help Sky manage traffic more cost-effectively and efficiently."

Resources:

Website: Nokia IP Video (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/ip-video)

Website: Velocix Media Delivery Platform (https://networks.nokia.com/products/velocix-media-delivery-platform)





Connect with Nokia:

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia-for-service-providers?trk=biz-companies-cym)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokianetworks)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/nokia)

About Sky

Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 21 million customers across five countries: UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. We offer the best and broadest range of content, deliver market-leading customer service and use innovative new technology to give customers a better TV experience, whenever and wherever they choose.

Sky has annual revenues of over £11 billion and is Europe's leading investor in television content with a combined programming budget of over £4.9 billion. The group employs 30,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY). For more information visit www.sky.com/corporate (https://corporate.sky.com/media-centre/news-page/2017/www.sky.com/corporate)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:

Trudy DeWitte

Phone: 973-495-8293

Email: trudy.dewitte@nokia.com (mailto:trudy.dewitte@nokia.com)

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

