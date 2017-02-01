At the end of last year Mexico reached 220 MW of distributed generation solar projects in Mexico, according to calculations by Conermex based on data from the nation's Secretary of Energy (SENER). The company estimates that more than 100 MW of solar was added in this sector last year, and already at the end of 2015 the cumulative capacity was around 114 MW.

For 2017, Conermex estimates that distributed PV installations will double. Currently, it forecasts a growth in the nation of 240 MW of distributed generation in 2017, and with this at the end of the year 460 MW will be achieved.

The volume of installations also doubled last year, with 8,000 systems registered at the end of 2015, to reach 16,000 installations a year later. For this year, Conermex predicts that the volume of installations will again double.

Conermex highlights in a press statement that the new distributed generation regulation should lead to the development of new business models in this segment. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...