Coor Extends a Nordic IFM-agreement With SAS

Coor has signed a renewed agreement with SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) with an estimated contract value of some SEK 1 bn. In the agreement, SAS shows continued confidence in Coor to deliver integrated FM services (IFM) to several offices, hangars and technical facilities in Sweden, Norway and Denmark for a further six years.

SAS is the Nordics' leading airline company. The extended IFM agreement means that Coor will coordinate, develop and deliver a large number of FM services to SAS, including property maintenance, cleaning and security. The agreement spans six years, with fixed annual subscription volumes estimated at some SEK 160 m. Variable project volumes are additional.

"SAS is an important customer to Coor, who we've worked with since 2008, and we're delighted to be able to continue the collaboration for a further six years. The key to a satisfied customer lies in our ability to understand and continuously adapt our operations according to our customer's changing needs. In this case, we sought ways to further develop our partnership and increase transparency. We're now looking forward to the task of continuing to renew and improve our delivery alongside SAS", commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO at Coor.

One of the new services being introduced is improved delivery follow-up. Using clear key performance indicators will allow SAS to monitor progress and compare different national markets and locations in Coor's Performance Portal, a digital follow-up tool.

"We've worked alongside Coor for eight years, and are now taking a further step towards a closer partnership. Besides balanced quality and price considerations, an effective and close collaboration based on trust and transparency is of great important to us," commented Bjoern Frivold, Head of Facility Management at SAS Group.

