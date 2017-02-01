Electrolux Appoints Ricardo Cons as Head of Major Appliances Latin America

STOCKHOLM, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ricardo Cons has been interim head of the business area since October 1, 2016, replacing Ruy Hirschheimer who, as previously announced, resigned from the company.

"Ricardo is a strong leader with extensive experience and proven success from senior management positions in the appliances industry in Brazil. We're convinced he is the right person to lead Electrolux in Latin America in the future," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux.

Ricardo Cons was Managing Director of Franke do Brasil Ltda. from 2011 to 2016. He held various management positions at Electrolux in Brazil from 1997 to 2011, including President of the Small Appliances business area in Latin America, and head of Marketing and Sales of Major Appliances in Brazil. He is a Brazilian citizen and holds a Bachelor's degree in Financial Administration and Marketing.

