ELISA STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 9.05 AM



Basis for disposal: Based on the Board of Directors' decision, Elisa will transfer the shares to persons belonging to the Performance Share Plan 2011 for the performance period 2014-2016. The shares will be transferred today 1 February 2017.



Trading code: ELISA Number of shares: 133 326 Price/share: gratuitous



After the transfer, Elisa holds a total of 7 581 803 treasury shares.



ELISA CORPORATION



Mr. Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com