Cloetta AB - Interim report, Q4, October - December 2016

Net sales for the quarter increased by 3.8 per cent to SEK 1,684m (1,622), of which organic growth accounted for 1.0 per cent.

(1,622), of which organic growth accounted for 1.0 per cent. Operating profit, adjusted, increased to SEK 258m (255).

(255). Operating profit/loss decreased to SEK -548m (239), mainly due to the earlier communicated impairment related to Cloetta Italy of SEK -771m.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 406m (367). Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.44x (3.03). The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.75 (0.50) per share.

This information is information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 1 February 2017.

