Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,079 Euro		+0,018
+0,59 %
WKN: A0RDJD ISIN: SE0002626861 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOETTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOETTA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,083
3,206
08:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cloetta AB - Interim report, Q4, October - December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Net sales for the quarter increased by 3.8 per cent to SEK 1,684m (1,622), of which organic growth accounted for 1.0 per cent.
  • Operating profit, adjusted, increased to SEK 258m (255).
  • Operating profit/loss decreased to SEK -548m (239), mainly due to the earlier communicated impairment related to Cloetta Italy of SEK -771m.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 406m (367). Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.44x (3.03). The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.75 (0.50) per share.

This information is information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 1 February 2017.

Media contact

Jacob Broberg,
SVP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations,
Tel: 46 70 190 00 33.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/cloetta-ab/r/interim-report--q4--october---december-2016,c2177913

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1169/2177913/621961.pdf

Cloetta Interim report Q4 2016 as PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire