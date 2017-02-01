Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the award-winning research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, has added ESG data on more than 4,500 companies from Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG and corporate governance research and ratings. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

Sustainalytics' ESG Data on the WRDS platform includes current and historical company ESG scores. In addition, the platform contains Sustainalytics' Controversy Scores, which provide insight into companies' involvement in significant business events. Academic researchers can benefit from Sustainalytics' ESG Data in the following ways:

Gain insight into companies' policies, programs and preparedness to manage ESG risks;

Identify ESG issues affecting a company and its industry peers; and

Understand companies' historical ESG performance with coverage dating back to 2009.

"WRDS is pleased to offer Sustainalytics' ESG Data to our researchers," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "As global awareness of ESG issues increases, along with WRDS' emphasis on the real-world impact of financial research, we know Sustainalytics' insights will be an extremely valuable resource for our subscribers."

"Sustainalytics is proud to work with WRDS to provide ESG information to their academic subscribers," said Sustainalytics' CEO Michael Jantzi. "Leveraging our robust ESG data and Controversy Scores, we hope more academic researchers will explore the impact and materiality of company sustainability issues. We look forward to a productive long-term relationship with WRDS."

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform to global institutions dedicated to enabling comprehensive thought leadership and historical analysis.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 250 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, Python and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable data models.

An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial, academic, and government users in 30+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management and research all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 95,000 graduates.

ABOUT SUSTAINALYTICS

Sustainalytics is an independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analysis firm supporting investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. With 13 offices globally, Sustainalytics partners with institutional investors who integrate environmental, social and governance information and assessments into their investment processes. Today, the firm has more than 300 staff members, including 170 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise of more than 40 sectors. Through the IRRI survey, investors selected Sustainalytics as the best independent responsible investment research firm for three consecutive years, 2012 through 2014 and in 2015, Sustainalytics was named among the top three firms for both ESG and Corporate Governance research. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

