Collector AB - Telephone Conference in Connection With Year-end Report

Collector AB (publ) will publish its 2016 year-end report on Thursday 9 February around 08.15 (CET). A telephone conference with the opportunity to pose questions will be held at 10.30 (CET) am on the same day, with Chairman Lena Apler, and CFO Pia-Lena Olofssonpresenting the report.

The telephone conference will be held in Swedish and streamed live on www.financialhearings.com. To join the telephone conference, please call: +46 8 5664 2694 or +44 20 3008 9802. The switchboard will open at 10.25 CET.

A recording of the telephone conference, including the presentation materials, will be made available on our website after the event. https://wonderland.videosync.fi/collector-q4-report-2016

For further information, please contact:

Lena Apler,

Founder & Chairman,

Phone: +46-70-525-65-80

E-mail: lena.apler@collectorbank.se



Pia-Lena Olofsson,

CFO & Head of IR Collector,

Phone +46-70-858-04-53

E-mail: pia-lena.olofsson.@collectorbank.se

Åsa Hillsten,

CCO & IR Collector,

Phone +46-70-081-81-17

E-mail: asa.hillsten@collectorbank.se

