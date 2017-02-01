

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks group A.G. BARR Plc. (BAG.L) Tuesday said it expects to meet profit expectation for the year ended January 28, with strong trading execution, successful innovation and tight cost control. The operating margin for the financial year remains in line with expectations.



The company said it expects revenue for the 52 weeks ended January 28 to be around 257 million pounds. On a like for like basis, revenue growth from ongoing business is anticipated to be about 1.5%.



In the 53- week fiscal 2016, the company's revenues were 258.6 million pounds.



In its trading update for the financial year ended January 28, the company noted that the UK soft drinks market has remained highly competitive, with the latest IRI data for the 48 weeks to January 1 showing value up about 1% and volume up about 1.5%.



The second half trading performance strengthened, supported by successful product innovation, specifically through the launch of IRN-BRU XTRA and Rubicon Spring.



A.G. BARR intends to announce its full year financial results on March 28.



Looking ahead, the company said the uncertain economic environment indicates that 2017 will be another challenging year for UK based businesses.



