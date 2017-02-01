New partnership gives researchers improved access to Optibrium's StarDrop with dedicated local support

Optibrium™, a developer of software for small molecule design and optimisation, announced today that it has appointed Zastra Innovations (Zastra) to be its sole distributor in India for StarDrop™, the company's flagship product. Zastra will provide researchers in India with the full suite of StarDrop software, combined with local access to expert technical and customer support.

Optibrium selected Zastra based on their reputation for excellence and proven application expertise, as well as the well-established team's ability to give face-to-face support to customers. Zastra's CEO, Dr Girinath Pillai, has more than 10 years' experience in computational chemistry, molecular modelling and QSAR techniques, with a research background from the University of Florida and a Marie Curie Fellowship. By partnering with Zastra, Optibrium has the opportunity to build and extend relationships with the diverse scientific community in India, whilst continuing to provide value to its users globally.

StarDrop is a complete package of fully integrated software for small molecule design, optimisation and data analysis. With a highly visual and user-friendly interface it enables a seamless flow from the latest data through to predictive modelling and decision-making regarding the next round of synthesis and research, improving the speed, efficiency and productivity of the drug discovery process. Seamlessly connecting with other models, informatics methods and databases, StarDrop provides user-friendly access to resources making project management quicker and simpler.

"We are delighted to announce the partnership with Zastra, a company that shares Optibrium's values of product and service excellence," commented Nick Foster, Head of Commercial Operations at Optibrium. "Establishing a dedicated partner in India will ensure our customers in the region have easier, faster access to StarDrop with on-call and on-site support."

Dr Girinath Pillai added: "Zastra has pursued a long-term vision to provide a portfolio of software and services to leading pharmaceutical, contract research companies, research institutes and universities in India. We are very pleased to be collaborating with Optibrium, one of the leading scientific software partners we work with, as StarDrop is an excellent fit with both our vision and capabilities."

