NNB Intressenter recruits Peter Dahlgren in connection with the acquisition of Nordnet

BROMMA, Sweden, Feb. 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Öhman Group 1) and Nordic Capital Fund VIII 2) have through NNB Intressenter AB ("NNB Intressenter") announced a public offer to the shareholders of Nordnet AB (publ) ("Nordnet") to transfer all shares in Nordnet to NNB Intressenter (the "Offer"). Following completion of the Offer on

25 January 2017 NNB Intressenter owns and controls approximately 93.4 per cent of the capital and votes in Nordnet. 3)

Following the Offer being declared unconditional and NNB Intressenter announcing its intention to complete the Offer, NNB Intressenter has requested Nordnet to convene an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new Board of Directors. The notice to the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 21 February 2017 is available at www.nordnetab.com.

NNB Intressenter has furthermore today announced that it has recruited Peter Dahlgren and intends to propose to Nordnet's Board of Directors that Peter Dahlgren should be appointed CEO of Nordnet in the Spring 2017, succeeding Håkan Nyberg.

"Working with Håkan is great fun! Some people are especially energetic, crepative and stimulating, and Håkan is indeed such a person and he is also loyal and offers a lot of drive based on good values. He will hand over a profitable and well run bank later this spring, following an exceptional contribution as CEO, where he has built structural capital and increased the drive for innovation at Nordnet, comments Claes Dinkelspiel, existing chairman of the Board of Directors of Nordnet.

"Being CEO of Nordnet is the most fun job I have had and I firmly believe in the plans to further develop the company. As the company now goes into its next development phase, I feel it is quite natural to hand over to a new CEO. I will remain with the company until the new CEO joins, and will, of course, follow the development of Nordnet as a customer going forward", comments Håkan Nyberg, CEO of Nordnet.

Peter Dahlgren is a member of the Group Executive Committee at SEB and since 2016 he serves as Head of division Life & Investment. Peter Dahlgren is born in 1972 and has since he joined SEB in 2008 served, inter alia, as Head of Investments at SEB's Life division, Head of Institutional Clients at SEB's Wealth Management division and Head of business area Life.

Contact information:

Tom Dinkelspiel, member of the Board of Nordnet and chairman of the board of NNB Intressenter

Tel.: +46 (0)706-85 51 80

This information was submitted for announcement at 08:31 a.m. (CET) on 1 February 2017.

1) The "Öhman Group" refers to the companies E. Öhman J:or AB, reg. no. 556034-9689, Premiefinans K. Bolin AB, reg. no. 556199-8112, and Gummesson Gruppen AB, reg. no. 556083-6321, which are controlled by members of the Dinkelspiel family, and to 17 members of the Dinkelspiel family.

2) "Nordic Capital Fund VIII" refers to Nordic Capital VIII Limited acting in its capacity as general partner of Nordic Capital VIII Alpha, LP and Nordic Capital VIII Beta, LP, together with associated co-investment vehicles. Nordic Capital VIII Limited is a limited liability company established in accordance with the laws of Jersey, and with registered office in St Helier, Jersey. "Nordic Capital" refers to Nordic Capital Fund VIII and/or funds preceding Nordic Capital Fund VIII (depending on the context).

3) The outcome of the offer is calculated exclusive of the 614.079 own shares held by Nordnet on 25 January 2017.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordnet/r/nnb-intressenter-recruits-peter-dahlgren-in-connection-with-the-acquisition-of-nordnet,c2178086

The following files are available for download: